Pope Tawadros II of Alexandria and Patriarch of Saint Mark Diocese led the Epiphany Mass at Saint Mark's Coptic Orthodox Cathedral in Alexandria on Thursday.

A raft of Coptic Orthodox priests, bishops and archbishops took part in the mass.

Each year, the Coptic Orthodox Church celebrates on January 19 the Epiphany Feast to commemorate the baptism of Jesus on both sides of the Jordan River, by St. John the Baptist.

MENA