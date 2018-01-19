Egypt: President Sisi's Speech During His Meeting With Ethiopian Prime Minister

Dear brother Hailemariam Desalegn,
Prime Minister of Ethiopia Federal Democratic Republic
Ladies and gentlemen
First allow me to welcome my dear brother Hailemariam Desalegn, Prime Minister of Ethiopia Federal
Democratic Republic and the accompanying delegation in their second country Egypt.This visit is
important as it witnesses the convocation of the joint Egyptian-Ethiopian committee in Cairo for the
first time at the level of the two countries' leaders. Both sides were keen to organize this important
event to boost bilateral cooperation out of the will to reinforce friendship and brotherhood of the two
countries.
Egypt and Ethiopia are two African nations and civilizations linked by historical relations going back to
thousands of years and connected together by the great Nile river,which was and is still a main source
of life for both peoples .Since the very beginning of shouldering my responsibility ,I gave much care for
contacting our brothers in Ethiopia and I met for the first time with the dignified prime minister on the
margin of the African Union Summit held in June 2014 in Malabo which resulted in Malabo joint
statement that emphasized the most important governing means of cooperation between Egypt and
Ethiopia.It was a pleasure having my first bilateral visit to Ethiopia in March 2015,as it was an important
opportunity to stress once again the Egyptian vision on the importance to intensify our utmost efforts to
maintain interests of the two countries and achieve development , welfare and prosperity for the
Egyptian and Ethiopian peoples .
Ladies and gentlemen
The importance of this visit and of the convocation of the joint committee for the first time at the level
of the two countries' leaders is not only due to the economic opportunities it provides to enhance
political and economic cooperation,but it also gives a clear signal to our peoples and the whole world
indicating our political will and determination to trespass any obstacles on the way of developing the
relations between the two countries. .
I think that his excellency prime minister is feeling as relieved as I am regarding the sincere desire of
both sides, that was witnessed the last few days during the meetings of the joint committee, to enhance
bilateral cooperation .This led to the approval of a number conventions frameworks in the domains of
industrial cooperation ,in addition to a MoU on political and diplomatic consultation, which we foresee
as an important mean to activate and follow up the implementation of cooperation in all fields between
the two countries.
We tackled today as well the opportunities to increase the economic cooperation between the two
countries on the light of the Egyptian private sector interest to increase its investments in the Ethiopian
market.We agreed upon the importance to provide all possible facilities to promote such investments
including the establishment of an Egyptian industrial zone in Ethiopia,and cooperation in the fields of
agricultural investment,animal resources, fish farming and health;and intensifying efforts to increase
trade exchange to boost economic integrity between Egypt and Ethiopia and present the African
integrated successful example .
Ladies and Gentlemen
I handled by discussion with my brother the Ethiopian Prime minister the issue of mutual cooperation
among the Nile basin countries. Within this context,I confirmed Egypt 's belief in the right of Ethiopia ,
all sisterly countries and peoples around the world in development.I made it clear that the Nile river
basin enjoys enormous sources and potentialities that makes it a source of interrelationships
,construction and development rather than conflict, specially cooperation in the fields of electrical
connection, agriculture and manufacturing, investment and trade exchange on basis of" common
interest". We have numerous examples of successful experiences of other world river basins countries
as they managed to share the interests and avert the harming of any party. Doubtless,the success of
such experiences is based on avoiding individual action and paying full respect to international laws
governing the use of rivers' water.
During my discussions with his Excellency Ethiopian Prime Minister, I sought to confirm that the
cooperation model of the Nile River Basin could never be a "zero-sum" one; on the contrary, it is a mean
to achieve development and welfare for our people, through cooperation and understanding of the
concerns of the other party. Especially when these concerns are related to the main artery of life for a
people whose population exceeds hundred million person, and depends mainly on this river as a source
of water.
Concerning the Renaissance Dam, I expressed our serious concerns about the impasse of the tripartite
technical path, which is concerned with completing the agreed-upon studies to determine the possible
environmental, economic and social effects of the dam on the two downstream states and how to avoid
them. I also confirm the importance of the three parties to work as fast as they can to get over this
impasse to guarantee resuming the required studies, as a condition laid down by the declaration of
principles signed by Egypt, Ethiopia and Sudan in 2015, to start filling the tank and setting its methods of
operation annually.
I am concerned to indicate, in this respect, that we appreciate that Ethiopia always confirms its
keenness on not harming Egypt's water interests. However, it is necessary to acknowledge that the only
viable way to achieve that is to resume the required studies and abide by its results, which guarantee
avoiding any negative effect of the dam on the two downstream states.
Acknowledging the importance of the resumption of the technical path of the Renaissance Dam, Egypt
promptly presented to our brothers in Ethiopia and Sudan a proposal of having the World Bank
participate in the meetings of the Renaissance Dam tripartite national committee , as a neutral
technical party to settle the technical disputes between the three countries.
In conclusion, I would like to reaffirm Egypt's strategic trend to solidify the common interest with
Ethiopia in all fields, and we will spare no effort to achieve it.
I would like as well to welcome his Excellency Prime Minister Desalegn and his accompanying
delegation again, and wish them a fruitful stay in their country Egypt. I would like also to thank all those
who participated in the joint supreme committee from the two delegations, and I look forward for the
two parties to seriously follow-up reached agreements ,for the interest of the two sisterly peoples.
Thank You