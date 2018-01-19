Egypt: Sisi Attends Session On 'Economic Axis and Social Justice' At 'Story of a Homeland' Conf.

President Abdel Fattah El Sisi on Thursday night attended a session titled "Economic Axis and Social Justice" on the fringe of the second day of the "Story of a Homeland" Conference, which kicked off on Wednesday.

A documentary was screened to review the achievements made in the sector of economy and social justice. It revealed the outcome of the economic reform measures which have recently been adopted by the state, a reduction in the unemployment rate, the increase of exports as well as development process in other vital economic sectors.

The documentary also displayed the economic conditions since the start of January 25 revolution, 2011 as well as the challenges that have faced the state since 2013.

Governor Tarek Amer said the economic reform measures had to be taken to protect the country from bankruptcy.

The country spent 500 billion dollars in the past seven years, Amer said, adding these funds were not revenues, but the country, amid turmoil and hard conditions, had to spend from its foreign reserves to keep the exchange rate of the Egyptian pound and the inflation fixed.

CBE and the Egyptian banks reached the peak and lost their momentum to preserve the status quo concerning the stability of the exchange rate, he said, adding that 2016, in particular, was a difficult year, due to losing the main source for the foreign currency; which is the tourism whose annual revenues reached up to dlrs 12 billion.

Commenting on the word of CBE Governor Tarek Amer, Sisi said schemes to undermine the state has been so vivid in the tourism sector whose revenues hit dls 12 or 13 billion per year.

With the occurrence of several terrorist attacks in Egypt over a short time, the tourism sector suffered a painful strike which halted its profits for a period of six years or more, causing the loss of up to 80 to 100 billion from the state's treasury, Sisi said.

Such big sector has been providing job opportunities for around 2 to 3 million persons who are the breadwinners for some 6 or 7 million families that suffered a lot as a result of such calamity, Sisi noted, adding that he ordered taking strict security measures including the police and army personnel to provide enough protection for the vital tourist facilities in order to salvage that sector.

Central Bank of Egypt (CBE) Governor Tarek Amer said 2016 witnessed difficult headwinds, as Egypt had not received any foreign aid, but only four billion dollars, instead of 30 billions, used to support the economy in the years after the revolution.

In the same year the oil prices had risen globally, increasing the brunt of the subsidy on the state's budget, Amer added.

Protecting the national products was very important for the health of the economy, Amer said, adding the flotation decision aimed at protecting the local products against the imported goods.

This decision gave the Egyptian industrial sector an advantage against the imports, and also restored the country's ability to attract foreign currencies, as Egypt had booked revenues amounting to 95 billion dollars in one year.

He said foreign investments pumped 20 billion dollars into the country in eight months.

Egypt's foreign reserves hit 37 billion dollars, in addition to 10 billion dollars worth reserves at the Egyptian banks, Amer said.

The deficit in 2018 expected to hit six billion dollars, planned to be financed from the foreign direct investments, he added.

Amer, CBE governor, also said the surplus in the balance of payment was up to dlrs 5 billion in 2011, but it currently hit dlrs 25 billion, asserting the international experts' opinions that Egypt is the first destination for investments in the emerging markets.

President Sisi has given directives on the necessity of working on the right track and taking into consideration the citizens' interests regardless of some furious reactions.

Commenting on Amer's remarks, the president said in the wake of July 3, 2013, an economic study office has been working on assessing Egypt's conditions for six months and it has revealed a gap in the state's budget worth dlrs 18 billion annually over a period of five years.

Sisi thanked Arab countries which have been extending assistance worth dlrs 90 billion over a period of four years.

For his part, Minister of Finance Amr el Garhi said the liberalization of exchange rate and reduction in the subsidies were very vital measures, noting that the government has outlined a program for the low-income segments of the society especially after the inflation rate exceeded 33 percent.

Addressing a session on "Economic Axis and Social Justice" held on the fringe of the second day of the "Story of a Homeland" conference, Garhi said the oil prices slashing decreased the suffering of the economic reforms, noting that during 2013/2014, the deficit rate reached over 16 percent.

He asserted that the economic reforms have placed Egypt's economy on the right track, citing the social protection programs such as "Takaful and Karama" that has been a model of support to the low-income people and poor categories of the society.

On "Long Live Egypt" Fund, President Sisi it aimed at working out a proper mechanism for raising funds and rightly controlling it so as to allow businessmen and all Egyptians to contribute to it.

The fund is planned to have EGP 100 billion to offer good services to the Egyptian society, he said, noting that the fund has raised EGP 7 billion, including its profits, over the past three years.

He urged businessmen and citizens to have trust in such fund in order to solve many problems facing the society. If there were more trust, the figure could have been doubled 10 to 15 times in the same period, he noted.

Minister of Youth and Sports Khaled Abdel Aziz, Minister of Social Solidarity Ghada Wali, Minister of Health and Population Ahmed Emad, Minister of Trade and Industry Tareq Qabil, Minister of Finance Amr el Garhi, Minister of Education Tareq Shawqi, Minister of Higher Education Khaled Abdel Ghafar, Minister of Planning and Follow-Up Hala el Saeed, Governor of the Central Bank of Egypt (CBE) and a galaxy of experts attended the round table discussions chaired by Sisi.