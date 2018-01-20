South Africa: Government Mourns the Loss of ICT Pioneer

The Department of Telecommunications and Postal Services has described the death of Information and Communications Technology (ICT) specialist, Libby Lloyd, as a great loss to the ICT sector.

Lloyd served on a panel of experts that assisted the Ministry in the development of the Integrated White Paper on ICT Policy which paves the way for radical transformation of the ICT sector.

"The Ministry and the entire ICT sector has lost a courageous and dependable compatriot in our relentless efforts to create an ICT sector that responds to the needs of all citizens especially those in underserviced areas," Telecommunications and Postal Services Minister Siyabonga Cwele said.

According to the department, Lloyd had been sick since last year and succumbed to her battle against the illness on Thursday, 18 January 2018.

At the time of her death, the department had started to implement some of the key provisions of the ICT policy. Among these are the publication of the Electronic Communications Amendment Bill and the ongoing work on the Digital Development Fund Bill which will soon be released for public consultation.

Throughout her career spanning over two decades, Lloyd has shown a strong bias on the side of the urban and rural poor, and was always willing to engage on solutions that sought to change and improve their conditions.

In addition to the work done at the department, Lloyd served in various positions including as a councillor of the Independent Broadcasting Authority (IBA) and its successor the Independent Communications Authority of South Africa (ICASA).

"The ICT sector has lost a gallant daughter who was always willing to go to great lengths to advance the cause of a just and equal society underpinned by universal access and usage of ICTs. She will be remembered as one of the pioneers of regulation in the post-apartheid South Africa.

"We dare not to fail in our endeavours to see through the implementation of the work that Libby championed," said Minister Cwele.

The Minister and the department extend their deepest condolences to Lloyd's family, friends, comrades and the entire ICT fraternity.