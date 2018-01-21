Congo-Kinshasa/Burkina Faso: Congo Confirm Last Eight Spot

Second half goals from defender Carof Bakoua and substitute Kader Bidimbou inspired Congo to a 2-0 win over Burkina Faso on Saturday in Agadir and confirm their place at the knockout stage.

The duo scored in the second half following a frantic first period which was characterized by counter attacks with little goal scoring chances.

The Stallions of Burkina Faso threatened Congo which a quick interchange of passes on the right where Mohamed Sylla's delivery was met by Yaya Sanou's downward head at the far which goalkeeper Barel Mouko parried away after three minutes.

Moussa Sory skipped away from a couple of challenges to find Junior Nathanio who had his back to goal turning his marker inside out but his curler forced a save from Congo shot stopper, Barel Mouko.

'Les Diables Rouges' as the Congolese are nicknamed started the second half much the better side and on 52 minutes Jaures Ngombe forced his way on the left only to blast his shot over the bar.

Mouko came to Congo's rescue four minutes later racing off his line to block striker Romeo Boni's close range effort.

Congo broke the deadlock on 67 minutes through Bakoua who fired home from close after Abdoulaye Sawadogo had spilled Varel Rozan's free kick on his path.

Sawadogo was again forced off his line ten minutes from time to clear Makiesse's effort and making himself big in front of Junior Loussouko who shot straight at him.

Bidimbou was not to be denied two minutes into added time heading past Sawadogo from Makiesse's cross from the right to secure Congo a place in the quarter finals.

Total man of the Match: Junior Makiesse (Congo)

Reactions

Barthelemy Ngatsono (Head Coach, Congo)

I am very happy with this victory which allows us to validate our ticket for the quarterfinal. I congratulate the players for this victory and efforts during the match. It was not easy because Burkina Faso prevented us from playing our real game. I'm happy because in 2014, we were eliminated in the first round and this marks an improvement.

Drissa Malo Traore (Head Coach, Burkina Faso)

Today, it did not work. We lost to the Congo and I fully assume responsibilities. I am the coach and I had to make my choices. We have a good team and we have demonstrated that in the past. I think the result does not reflect our true level.