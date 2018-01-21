20 January 2018

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Business Welcomes Government's 'Commitment' to Restore Confidence With New Eskom Board

Tagged:

More on This

Related Topics

Photo: GCIS
Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa, left, and Finance Minister Malusi Gigaba meeting business leaders to plan South Africa's strategy at the forthcoming 2018 World Economic Forum meeting in Davos from January 23.

Business leaders have welcomed the appointment of Eskom's new board as a sign that there is political will to restore confidence in state-owned enterprises.

Government announced on Saturday that Telkom Chairperson Jabu Mabuza will chair Eskom's board as part of a host of measures to "stabilise management" at the power utility, Fin24 reported.

It also recommended that former Land Bank CEO and Absa Capital executive Phakamani Hadebe be appointed as Eskom's acting group CEO, with immediate effect.

"This is a clear display of commitment by government to the transformation of our state-owned corporations," said Business Leadership SA (BLSA) CEO Bonang Mohale.

He said the composition of the board brought a mix of diverse but specialist skills that were needed to quickly restore stability to Eskom's operations and finances.

It also showed what was possible "when there is political will".

Mohale said Mabuza brought with him "unimpeachable integrity - a trait that is so badly needed right now in our country".

More on This

Business Unity SA (BUSA) CEO Tanya Cohen said the announcement was a significant step by government to "finally" rid Eskom of escalating maladministration and corruption.

'Complex challenges'

Mabuza's office released some of his comments and/or reaction on his appointment, cautioning it should not be construed as an official statement.

He said he was honoured to heed the call to work together to reform South Africa's economy through a display of ethical and inspirational leadership.

"The stabilisation of Eskom is of critical importance but is not a task that should be taken lightly. However, I believe that with the right people and support structures in place, we will find credible solutions to the complex challenges that need to be addressed to achieve sustained financial stability at Eskom, and by extension, alleviate the swelling debt burden on the fiscus."

The new board had yet to convent and charter a way forward, and Mabuza said it should be given the space to do so.

"That said, I believe that part of any credible solution to stabilise Eskom centres around transparent and effective governance starting with the Board, supported by a competent and strong management team to formulate and execute on a strategy that supports the Board's mandate."

With the right governance structures, the priority would be to restore the credibility and integrity of the utility with financial markets.

Source: Fin24

More on This

Govt Appoints New Board for Corruption-Riddled Power Utility

The removal of Eskom executives implicated in corruption is a practical action responding to the ANC's commitment to… Read more »

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Copyright © 2018 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.