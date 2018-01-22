Photo: CAF

Sudan play Morocco at CHAN, January 21, 2018.

Playmaker Achraf Bencharki missed a penalty five minutes into the second half as Sudan held Morocco in an entertaining goalless draw in their Group A ultimate clash on Sunday in Casablanca.

The draw ensured Morocco finished as group winners, Sudan following in second with Guinea and Mauritania in third and fourth respectively.

Morocco coach Jamal Sellami started with a much changed side which included Achraf Bencharki and Wydad Athletic Club teammate Walid El Karti but the home side lacked the cutting edge which was their strength in the first two matches.

Bencharki came close to opening the score after three minutes when he recovered possession deep in the Sudan half racing through before chipping past Akram Elhadi only to sail over the bar.

Sudan were looking to catch the Morocco defence on the break with Maaz Abdelrahman and Mohamed Hashim providing pace on the wings.

The duo combined on left when Hashim's stylish backheel played on Maaz who hastily blasted his effort over Abdelaali M'hamdi's goal.

Morocco tried to force a goal with Bencharki and El Karti exchanging passes on right to find Ahmed Hammoudan, whose shot was saved by the busy Akram.

Saifeldin Maki caused problems for Morocco in a space of two minutes when he latched on to Maaz's flick in the area which M'hamdi saved comfortably after 27 minutes and then using his pace and strength to attack the defence and laying a through ball to Hashim who forced a low diving save from the keeper.

The home side started the second half with a more attacking intent and were awarded a penalty after five minutes when Bakri Bachir brought down El Karti in the box. Akram equalled to the task by denying Casablanca fans favourite Bencharki.

Substitute Ayoub El Kaabi was introduced to add more fire power to the Morocco attack and his 79th minute glancing header was parried by Akram.

Zakaria Hadraf, another second half substitute danced his way past Atahir El Tahir on the right to find El Kaabi with a cut back but the tournament's leading scorer could not add to his five goals, dragging his shot wide.

Elsewhere Guinea beat Mauritania 1-0 in what was a dead robber in Marrakech as the two side had been eliminated.

Total Man of the Match: Akram Elhadi (Sudan)

Reactions

Akram Elhadi (Total Man of the Match)

It was a great performance from the team and we deserve this result against Morocco who had their fans behind them.

Qualifying to the quarter finals is a good result for us and we will go back and prepare well for it. We don't know our opponents yet but we're waiting and will be ready to face whoever that is.

Logarusic Zdravko Hrvatsko (Head Coach, Sudan)

We should be satisfied because we played against one of the most organized teams in Africa and we managed to get a result.

I don't care who we face in the quarter finals, perhaps Zambia look the strongest in that group. Let me enjoy tonight and we will see.

Today we changed around six players and I told my players to be relaxed and enjoy this game and they did that. Most importantly we caused problems for Morocco .

The important thing for me was we tried to minimise Morocco's attacks and we played well because this game will give us confidence to play in the quarter finals.

Jamal Sellami (Head Coach, Morocco)

We had chances and could not score. We even had a penalty which we missed but my team came out to win. For us we reached many goals in this game because we did not pick up cards, injuries and we gave chance to some of the players to play.

We played to win and I have confidence in my players, who did well. We didn't score but we top the group and we will continue to play in Casablanca.

Our objective was to give playing time to the other players and honestly we played two matches which we won and booked our place in the next round.

It was a competitive game which I think we did well and got a fair result against a good team.