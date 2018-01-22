Photo: The Nation

Director of Criminal Investigations George Kinoti

The Directorate of Criminal Investigations has deployed a specialised team of forensic investigators to the Kenyatta National Hospital to look into allegations of rape and harassment of patients.

Director of Criminal Investigations George Kinoti held a meeting on Sunday with the team and the hospital management and security personnel, to strategise on the investigations, which started at 4pm just after the meeting.

PROBE

Mr Kinoti said the team has seasoned investigators from different formations under the DCI, and others from the Gender and Children Department of the police.

"I will personally supervise the investigations. The allegations made against the hospital staff are serious and we have to get to the bottom of them," Mr Kinoti said in an interview.

The team would also analyse the hospital's security systems, with the aim of unveiling the threats, risks and challenges that exist.

"After this, we will give a comprehensive recommendation to the hospital management with an aim of enhancing the security systems," said Mr Kinoti.

He said any employee found to have been involved in any crime at Kenya's largest referral hospital will be arrested and prosecuted.

COMPLAINTS

The newly appointed DCI boss said his department had not received any specific complaints regarding rape from patients at KNH, saying that he had also never received any when he worked as the spokesman for the National Police Service.

"We used to receive complaints of theft. We are not taking these allegations lightly though, and we ask anyone with information on the same to report to the police stations," said Mr Kinoti.

A police officer privy to the investigations said the officers were also scrutinising allegations that the whistle-blower of the rape allegations against the hospital had tried to extort money from the management of KNH.

When the detectives arrived at 4pm, they retrieved CCTV footage, interrogated workers and went around the hospital.