Photo: Wikimedia Commons

Robert Mugabe and Grace Mugabe.

Zanu PF supporters have been ordered to immediately stop wearing party regalia displaying the face of deposed former President Robert Mugabe and wait for new attire emblazoned with a picture of their new leader, Emmerson Mnangagwa.

Zanu PF chairman for Manicaland province, Mike Madiro, made the order while addressing the party's inter district meeting held at Mutare Hall Sunday.

"We have those with old party regalia such as Zambia cloths and T-Shirts displaying former President Robert Mugabe's face, we should stop putting them on and wait for new regalia emblazoned with President Mnangagwa's face so that we can market him in districts ahead of the polls. We want people to know him," said Madiro.

He warned party members against despising their former leader, saying he deserves respect since he played a critical role in leading the country after the liberation struggle.

"Let's respect President Mugabe; he is a statesman. He played his part that's why President Mnangagwa said government is going to take care of him. He was only surrounded by criminals but he played his part," said Madiro.

He warned members to be disciplined and follow party procedures saying those who behaved like exiled former national commissar Savior Kasukuwere and former higher education minister Jonathan Moyo will not be tolerated.

"Those who behave like G40 in the new dispensation will not be tolerated. Those who continue with the G40 behaviour will be sacked from the party," said Madiro.

He thanked President Mnangagwa for elevating Environment minister, Oppah Muchinguri, to the post of party's national chairperson.

"As Manicaland people, we would like to thank President Mnangagwa for recognising the people of Manyika by elevating one of our own into the Presidium.

"Ever since 1964 when the late Cde Hebert Chitepo was appointed national chairman of the party no one from Manicaland ever landed that top post," said Madiro.