21 January 2018

Government of South Africa (Pretoria)

South Africa: Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa Departs for Davos Ahead of 2018 World Economic Forum

Tagged:

More on This

Related Topics

Photo: GCIS
Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa, left, and Finance Minister Malusi Gigaba meeting business leaders to plan South Africa's strategy at the forthcoming 2018 World Economic Forum meeting in Davos from January 23.
press release

Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa and his delegation will this evening, Sunday, 21 January 2018, depart from Johannesburg to participate at the World Economic Forum (WEF) Annual Meeting in Davos, Switzerland.

The World Economic Forum in Davos-Klosters is scheduled for 23 - 26 January 2018 under the theme, "Creating a Shared Future in a Fractured World".

Deputy President Ramaphosa will join various discussion platforms in Davos with an aim to develop a response to new strategies towards transforming governance in various parts of the world.

The forum presents South Africa with a platform to showcase its attractiveness as an investment destination and trade partner; set out plans that are unfolding to secure improved and inclusive economic growth, and contribute to efforts to respond to societal challenges globally.

Deputy President Ramaphosa will also hold various meetings with high-level political and business leaders from various countries.

The South African delegation led by Deputy President Ramaphosa includes a broad range of leadership from various sectors of the economy and society, with Minister of Finance, Malusi Gigaba as the lead Minister and coordinator.

Deputy President Ramaphosa will be supported by the Minister in The Presidency for Planning, Monitoring & Evaluation, Jeff Radebe; Minister of Economic Development, Ebrahim Patel; Minister of Trade and Industry, Rob Davies; Minister of Public Works, Nkosinathi Nhleko and Minister of International Relations and Cooperation, Maite Nkoana-Mashabane.

Issued by: The Presidency

More on This

Business Welcomes Government's 'Commitment' to Restore Confidence With New Eskom Board

Business leaders have welcomed the appointment of Eskom's new board as a sign that there is political will to restore… Read more »

Read the original article on Govt of SA.

Copyright © 2018 Government of South Africa. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.