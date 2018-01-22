Photo: GCIS

Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa, left, and Finance Minister Malusi Gigaba meeting business leaders to plan South Africa's strategy at the forthcoming 2018 World Economic Forum meeting in Davos from January 23.

press release

Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa and his delegation will this evening, Sunday, 21 January 2018, depart from Johannesburg to participate at the World Economic Forum (WEF) Annual Meeting in Davos, Switzerland.

The World Economic Forum in Davos-Klosters is scheduled for 23 - 26 January 2018 under the theme, "Creating a Shared Future in a Fractured World".

Deputy President Ramaphosa will join various discussion platforms in Davos with an aim to develop a response to new strategies towards transforming governance in various parts of the world.

The forum presents South Africa with a platform to showcase its attractiveness as an investment destination and trade partner; set out plans that are unfolding to secure improved and inclusive economic growth, and contribute to efforts to respond to societal challenges globally.

Deputy President Ramaphosa will also hold various meetings with high-level political and business leaders from various countries.

The South African delegation led by Deputy President Ramaphosa includes a broad range of leadership from various sectors of the economy and society, with Minister of Finance, Malusi Gigaba as the lead Minister and coordinator.

Deputy President Ramaphosa will be supported by the Minister in The Presidency for Planning, Monitoring & Evaluation, Jeff Radebe; Minister of Economic Development, Ebrahim Patel; Minister of Trade and Industry, Rob Davies; Minister of Public Works, Nkosinathi Nhleko and Minister of International Relations and Cooperation, Maite Nkoana-Mashabane.

Issued by: The Presidency