South Africa: Minister Nonvula Mokonyane Represents President Zuma At the Liberian Inauguration

press release

The Minister of Water and Sanitation, Ms Nomvula Mokonyane will represent President Jacob Zuma at the inauguration ceremony of the President-elect of the Republic of Liberia, His Excellency Mr George Weah, Sr.

The inauguration is scheduled to take place tomorrow, 22 January 2018 in Monrovia, Liberia.

Liberia and South Africa share strong economic and trade relations, further cemented during a State Visit to South Africa by the outgoing President, Her Excellency Ellen Johnson Sirleaf last year. President Sirleaf is leaving office after serving two six-year terms as Africa's first elected female Head of State.

President Zuma has remarked that the peaceful and democratic manner under which the elections in Liberia were conducted signified yet another positive step towards deepening democracy on the African continent.

Issued by: The Presidency