20 January 2018

Government of South Africa (Pretoria)

South Africa: President Jacob Zum Receives a Courtesy Call From President Kirr of South Sudan

President Jacob Zuma will today, 20 January 2018, receive a courtesy call from President Salva Kirr Of Republic of South Sudan at his official residence Mahlamba Ndlofu in Pretoria.

During the courtesy call, it is expected that President Kirr will brief President Zuma on the political and security situation in South Sudan.

In 2014 President Zuma appointed Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa as the Special Envoy to South Sudan to assist with the resolution of the political impasse in that country.

South Africa and South Sudan enjoy good political relations.

Issued by: The Presidency

South Africa

