Uganda: Three Arrested As CMI Recover Slain Case Clinic Worker's Car

Kampala — Operatives from the Chieftaincy of Military Intelligence (CMI) have arrested three people and recovered a car belonging to the slain Case Clinic Accountant, Francis Ekalungar.

The car was recovered from the compound of a residential house in Kabowa, Lubaga Division, in Kampala.

The location where the car was recovered was revealed to CMI operatives by members of Bodaboda 2010, who were arrested by CMI on Friday and Saturday on allegations of masterminding the kidnap and killing of Ekalungar about a fortnight ago as he went to bank Shs15 million.

His body was burnt beyond recognition.

Brig Richard Karemire, the army spokesman could not be reached over the latest development but on Saturday he confirmed that some Bodaboda 2010 members had been arrested over a case being investigated by the army.

By Sunday morning, CMI operatives had arrested more than 20 Bodaboda 2010 members including their patron Abdullalh Kitata, his brother and a yet to be identified police officer.

CMI ransacked Bodaboda 2010 office in Wakaliga Nateete and arrested 12 other members in addition to recovering weapons like pangas, machetes, knives, motorcycle number plates and army uniforms