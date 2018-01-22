21 January 2018

The Monitor (Kampala)

Uganda: Three Arrested As CMI Recover Slain Case Clinic Worker's Car

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Joseph Kato

Kampala — Operatives from the Chieftaincy of Military Intelligence (CMI) have arrested three people and recovered a car belonging to the slain Case Clinic Accountant, Francis Ekalungar.

The car was recovered from the compound of a residential house in Kabowa, Lubaga Division, in Kampala.

The location where the car was recovered was revealed to CMI operatives by members of Bodaboda 2010, who were arrested by CMI on Friday and Saturday on allegations of masterminding the kidnap and killing of Ekalungar about a fortnight ago as he went to bank Shs15 million.

His body was burnt beyond recognition.

Brig Richard Karemire, the army spokesman could not be reached over the latest development but on Saturday he confirmed that some Bodaboda 2010 members had been arrested over a case being investigated by the army.

By Sunday morning, CMI operatives had arrested more than 20 Bodaboda 2010 members including their patron Abdullalh Kitata, his brother and a yet to be identified police officer.

CMI ransacked Bodaboda 2010 office in Wakaliga Nateete and arrested 12 other members in addition to recovering weapons like pangas, machetes, knives, motorcycle number plates and army uniforms

Uganda

Musician Bebe Cool Explains His List

On January 2, Bebe Cool posted a list on Facebook that has been a talking point in the music industry, drawing mixed… Read more »

Read the original article on Monitor.

Copyright © 2018 The Monitor. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.