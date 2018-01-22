Uganda: UPDF Names Suspected Killers of Case Hospital Worker

Photo: Stephen Otage/Daily Monitor

Some of the suspects who led security operatives to Kabowa, where slain Case Clinic Accountant, Francis Ekalungar's car was recovered.

The army has named suspects that have been arrested since Friday when it launched an operation to arrest alleged killers of Francis Ekulagar, who was an employee of Case Hospital in Kampala.

Ekalugar was kidnaped and later murdered on January 2 and his body discovered by police the next day at Kajjansi, on Entebbe Road.

A Sunday statement by the UPDF deputy spokesperson, Lt Col Deo Akiiki states that security agencies have been working together to bring the suspects to book.

"Acting on very reliable information, on Friday 19th 2018 an operation was conducted to arrest one of the suspects Mr Kiwalabye Huzairu. In the process, there were attempts by some sympathisers to obstruct the arrest. However, this was overcome," Lt Col Akiiki says in the statement.

He says that after interrogating Huzairu Kiwalabye, the investigators found a need to make further arrests.

He says, Abdallah Kitatta, the patron of the notorious Boda Boda 2010 association was subsequently arrested. Kitata is a brother of Kiwalabye.

Others who were arrested are Muzamiru Mawa, a one Kikandi Muhindo and David Bizimani Muhindo and Bizimani are Congolese nationals at whose residence the vehicle of the late Ekalugar was found.

Mawa is the driver of Dr SSebale Kato, the proprietor of Case Hospital.

Lt Col Akiiki said in the statement that others who are in custody as investigations progress are; John Ssebandeke, Fred Bwanika, Hassan Ssengoba, Joel Kibirige, Johnathan Kayondo, Ssemogerere Sunday Kiseka and Sadam Ssemogerere.

Other suspects are; Asaf Barigye, Joseph Nsindazi, Sowali Ngobi, Thoma Arinaitwa, Ibrahim Ssekaja, Frank Ssozi, Shaban Kirya, Hussein Mugema, Joram Kagajju, Hassan Ssebata, Matia Ssenfuka, John Kiddugavu, Godfrey Kasirye, Enock Lukyamuzi, Laurence Ssengonzi, Amon Twinomujuni, Frank Makumbi and Thomas Kinyamudali.

He said a search was conducted following leads from the arrested suspects and a Toyota Premio Reg. No. UAW 899U in which Ekalugar was kidnaped was recovered with an altered Reg. No. of UAT 764L.

Lt. Col Akiiki said "more detailed investigations will be conducted with a view of arresting all those still at large and prosecuting them."

Currently, according to the army, those arrested are held at a police post in Kireka.