21 January 2018

The Monitor (Kampala)

Uganda: Weapons, Army Uniform Found in Kitatta's Office

Photo: Stephen Otage/Daily Monitor
Some of the suspects who led security operatives to Kabowa, where slain Case Clinic Accountant, Francis Ekalungar's car was recovered.
By Joseph Kato

UPDF operatives attached to the Chieftaincy of Military Intelligence (CM) have recovered pangas, machetes, army uniforms and motorcycle licence plates, among other items from the office of Abdallah Kitatta, the patron of the notorious Boda Boda 2010 association.

The operation followed his arrest on Saturday, allegedly over the death of Case Hospital accountant Francis Ekalungar about a fortnight ago.

Kitatta's brother Huzair Kiwalabye and a police officer yet to be identified were also arrested.

During the operation in which Kitatta's office in Natete-Wakaliga was ransacked, several members of his group were also arrested.

Highly placed sources told this reporter that the association's leaders from Makindye, Kampala Central and Rubaga Division are being detained at CMI whereas their fellow leaders in Nakawa and Kawempe are on the run.

Army and defence spokesman, Brig Richard Karemire, had earlier confirmed to Daily Monitor the arrest of two Bodaboda 2010 members but could not confirm Mr Kitata's arrest.

"Don't look at them as Bodaboda riders but they are suspects in a crime CMI is following," Brig Karemire said.

Ekalungar was kidnapped on his way to bank Shs15 million and his body was discovered burnt beyond recognition in Kajjansi on Entebbe Road.

"I cannot confirmed Mr Kitata arrest now," Brig Karemire said.

Bodaboda 2010 is a militia group loyal to the Inspector General of Police, Gen Kale Kayihura, who on Wednesday said the group has greatly helped police to fight crime in Kampala.

Bodaboda 2010 members on Friday night staged a protest in Natete blocking roads with tyres and logs. Police fired bullets to disperse them according to Kampala Metropolitan police spokesman, Luke Owoyesigyire.

