Photo: The Herald

Minister Christopher Mushohwe (file photo).

Government is inviting applications from students willing to pursue Graduate, Post Graduate and PhD courses under the Presidential Scholarships Programme for the 2018/19 academic year. The Minister of State for Government Scholarships in the Office of the President and Cabinet Dr Christopher Mushohwe made the announcement in a statement to The Herald on Friday last week.

The scholarships will be offered under the Africa Scholarship Scheme by the Indian Council for Cultural Relations (ICCR). "The Indian Council for Cultural Relations (ICCR) has offered scholarships to Zimbabwe under the Africa Scholarship Scheme for the academic year 2018-2019," he said.

"The scholarships are for Graduate, Post Graduate and PhD courses. However, they do not include Medical, Paramedical (Nursing/ Physiotherapy/Anaesthesia) and Fashion courses." Dr Mushohwe said eligible applicants would register directly and submit the applications online. The last date of submission of the online applications is February 10, 2018, after which no applications would be considered.

Dr Mushohwe said instructions for applicants, financial terms and conditions of the scholarships were available online. He said the scholarships included living allowance, allowance for rent, contingent grant and return economy class fare to the nearest international airport and train fare to the place of study in India. Dr Mushohwe advised prospective students to conduct a thorough research on the specific admission criteria laid down by the various universities for each subject.

"The students may refer to Universities Handbook or the Universities Grants Commission's website or the concerned institute's website for eligibility criteria," he said.

"An important point to note is that the ICCR provides scholarships only for courses in Central or State Government Universities which have been approved by University Grants Commission. The list of universities where ICCR scholars are usually studying is available on the ICCR website."

Dr Mushohwe said applicants for a Bachelor of Engineering (B.E)/Bachelor of Technology (B.Tech) courses should have obtained a pass grade in physics, chemistry and mathematics at A-level, which is mandatory for engineering courses. "Further, students pursuing science courses will be expected to meet all costs of laboratory chemicals and other related incidental charges," he said.

"Successful applicants will be required to stay in hostels provided by the institutions, thus when selecting universities or institutes the students must ensure that there are available hostel facilities."

Dr Mushohwe also released details on scholarship programmes offered by Vlir-ous in Flanders (Belgium).

The programmes are Master of Human Settlements; Master of Development Evaluation and Management; Master of Globalisation and Development; Master of Science in Food Technology; Master of Aquaculture (IMAQUA); Master of Cultures and Development Studies; Master of Epidemiology; Master of Agro-and-Environmental Nematology and Master of Rural Development.

Other programmes on offer are Master of Statistics; Master of Water Resources Engineering; Master of Sustainable Territorial Development; Master of Transportation Sciences; Master of Science in Marine and Lacustrine Science and Management (Oceans and Lakes); Sustainable Development and Human Rights Law (SUSTLAW); and I-EBQ (International training on Epidemiology, Biostatistics and Qualitative research methods).

Dr Mushohwe said the Belgian institution offered eligible training programmes for 2018, which included Evidence-based decision making in food safety; modern breeding techniques of maize; and International Module for Spatial Development Planning.

He said all responses should be directed to here.