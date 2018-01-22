Uganda: Ekalungar Killing - Kajjansi Detectives At Case Hospital

Photo: Stephen Otage/Daily Monitor

Some of the suspects who led security operatives to Kabowa, where slain Case Clinic Accountant, Francis Ekalungar's car was recovered.

Kampala — Police from Kajjansi have today recorded statements from some members of the top management of Case Hospital following the gruesome murder of their former accountant Francis Ekalungar.

Ekalungar was kidnapped and his body later found burnt beyond recognition in Kajjansi last week.

"We have identified at least five members of the hospital management to record statements. These include the officer-in-charge of finance, Dr Kato Ssebale," the Kampala Metropolitan spokesperson, Mr Luke Owoyesigire, said.

According to Mr Owoyesigire, a case of murder is being investigated by police.

The Case Hospital operations manager, Mr Abel Kidde, confirmed the detectives had been at the hospital.

He said the detectives spoke to the hospital general manager, Mr Issa Bakafu, and not Dr Sebaale because he had not been to hospital in the last two days.

Police are also holding three guards who were on duty that day at Kampala Central Police Station.

Speaking to Daily Monitor, Ekalungar's family said they want to find out why their son was killed in such a brutal manner.

Prof George William Nasinyama, an uncle of the deceased, said: "The way he was burnt with firewood is still our biggest question; but we have left the investigators to do their job."

Prof Nasinyama said Ekalungar had no threats to or any fears for his life. He described the deceased as a reserved person who could hardly pick up fights or wrangles.

Background

Ekalungar had last been seen driving out of his workplace on Buganda Road in Kampala to bank the hospital's funds at around midday on Tuesday.

His body was found burnt beyond recognition in Kajjansi on Entebbe Road last Wednesday but relatives and his work mates differed on his identity.

Investigators drew blood samples from two of his children to confirm if they match with the DNA of the recovered body. The tests proved it was his body.