Nigeria: Tennis Club Installs New Executives

A new executive team to manage the affairs of Estate Lawn Tennis Club, Isolo, has been installed. The new executive headed by the 11th president of the club was inaugurated at a colourful event witnessed by members and guests.

The club, established in 1987, was initially headed by Chief Dabiri, before Barrister Olu Johnson was elected its first president, after the club was registered in 1989 and over the years, the mantle of leadership had been passed from one member to another.

The new executives are President, Mr Adebanjo Adediran; Vice president, Engr Alex Olusola Ogunmokun; General secretary, Mr Jimi Ogunmokun; Director of finance, Mr Benson Ogunyamoju; Director of treasury, Alhaji Rasak Lawal; Director of social service, Mr G. Olubunmi Gbojoh and Director of club service, Mr Ayo Abiloro.

In its three decades of existence, the club has executed projects that have impacted lives.

Speaking at the event, President, Estate Lawn Tennis Club, Mr. Adebanjo Adediran said his administration would be driven by three agenda during the next two years. He listed he would focus on infrastructural development, improved facilities, welfares and human capacity.

Highlighting the importance of sport, he said engaging in sporting activities help mentally and physically.

On his part, General Secretary, Ogunmokun said executives are appointed every two years, while members', wives and children below 18 years can use the club facilities.

The immediate past President of the club, Deacon Olusegun Longe, advised the members to be committed to continuing the club's dream.