Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) Regional Governor for the south, Charles Mchacha on Sunday tipped President Peter Mutharika to put his detractors on notice, saying there are some 'Judas Iscariot' in the party.

Mchacha made the revelations during the party's political rally at Lunzu Primary Ground in Blantyre North East constituency.

According to Mchacha, using biblical references , there are traitors within Mutharika's inner circle, who are plotting against him, sayig he has full list of the names of those 'Judas Iscariots' and he will present to Mutharika soon.

"There are some like those Jesus spoke about at the last supper, that those we eat with, they are the ones 'who will betray me'. The likes of Judas Iscariot are among us. I shall expose them to you soon," he said.

Among traitors, according to Mchacha are some civil servants who pretend to be DPP die hard while not.

In his remarks, President Mutharika also acknowledged the existence of Judah Iscariot in the party.

"It's time for us to unite and build the party, those bringing fights amongst us will not be allowed to stay, I will personally fire you," he warned his nameless detractors.

Mutharika has since appealed for unity, loyalty and patriotism amongst party members and work towards developing the country.

"Some of you are the Judas, you pretend to belong to one party yet you are members of several parties. But let me warn you, we will find you and deal with you," Mutharika said.

With the crowd cheering him on, Mutharika said he is confident to win the next year's elections and that almost all constituencies and wards in the sputhern region will go to DPP during the 2019 tripartite elections.