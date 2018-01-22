Sironko — Police in Sironko District have arrested a 65-year-old-man for reportedly beheading his friend, after failing to recover Shs500,000 from him.

It's alleged that Romani Masaliwa, 55, a resident of Kalawa cell, Kalawa Ward, in Sironko District was attacked on Sunday morning at about 9am after morning prayers at Christ the King Catholic Church in Budadiri Town Council.

The Elgon Region Police spokesperson, Mr Suwed Manshur confirmed the gruesome incident.

Sironko District Resident Commissioner, Mr Moses Wamoto Kigayi said the deceased was killed a few meters away from the church building by the suspect.

"We arrested the man who slaughtered his friend like an animal in the church compound shortly after the morning mass. They went together for prayers but when they came out, he [Suspect] pulled out a panga from his gumboots and slaughtered his friend thrice," Mr Wamoto said.

He told Daily Monitor at Sironko Central Police Station that the suspect cut his victim on the neck, left hand and head.

Mr Wamoto who heads the district security committee said the suspect is a hard-core criminal in the area.

He said police saved the suspect from a mob that wanted to lynch him.

Budadiri Town Council chairperson, Mr Andrew Wodero said the suspected killer wanted to recover the money he gave to the deceased last year on the promise of training him to become a witch doctor.

"I got information that the suspect paid the deceased some money because he wanted to become a witch doctor but the deceased failed," Mr Wodero said.

Rev Fr Dennis Paddy Wandera of Christ the King Catholic Church- Budadiri said people should repent and stop taking the law in their hands," Rev. Fr Wandera said.