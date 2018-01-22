Kenya: Lucky Couple Walks Away With All-Expense Paid Wedding and Honeymoon Package

Photo: Nairobi News

Carlos Zani and Nancy Mutava, the winning couple of Season 2 of Our Perfect Wedding show.

A lucky couple has walked away with an all-expense paid wedding courtesy of Maisha Magic East after emerging the winners of reality wedding show, Our Perfect Wedding.

The two Nancy Mutava and Carlos Zani won Season 2 of the reality show which airs on Maisha Magic East.

Their prize includes a fully-paid and planned wedding ceremony, reception and honeymoon package.

The winning couple will spend their honeymoon at the Mara Explorer Camp.

Nancy and Carlos will have their wedding featured as part of the 26 weddings showcased in the second season of Our Perfect Wedding show whose second season premiered on October 5, 2017.

The bride-to-be expressed her utmost gratitude to Maisha Magic East saying that they entered the competition only because the thought of winning was exciting and that it would cost them nothing to submit their entry.

DREAM COME TRUE

"Carlos and I have dreamt of wedding for years, and this truly is a dream come true. The fact that it is all planned and all paid for by Maisha Magic East is a reward that we would never have imagined we would ever receive," she said.

Grace Shirengo and Amos Pere were first runners up and will get to spend their honeymoon at the Mara Intrepids Camp while Purity Njeri and William Maina, who came in third, will spend their honeymoon at the Great Rift Valley Lodge. All holidays are courtesy of Heritage Hotels.

Maisha Magic East Head of Channel Margaret Mathore said the channels always strives to connect with our audiences around shared passions including the things that matter most to them.

"Weddings remain a key part of our Kenyan traditions and we aim to not only showcase it on our channel, but also become a part of making this culture a reality," she said.

During this season, viewers still stand a chance every week to win an all-expense paid holiday for two at Voyager Hotel in Mombasa.

So far, 15 lucky viewers have been rewarded with a holiday package for 2 nights for 2 with all travel and accommodation costs fully paid.