Nigeria: Eagles Need to Avoid Complacency Against Equatorial Guinea - Adepoju

Former Super Eagles Midfielder, Mutiu Adepoju, has called on CHAN Eagles to avoid complacency in their last Group C game against Equatorial Guinea slated for tomorrow at the ongoing Africa Nations Championship (CHAN) taking place in Morocco.

He said losing the encounter might mar the team's chances of booking a ticket for next round of the championship.

Adepoju, who said that he was not comfortable with the striking force of the team, urged the players to be tactically focused to avoid making any costly mistake that could put them in a precarious position in the group log.

The Nigeria Football Federation technical committee member said that the CHAN Eagles needed to beat Equatorial Guinea to be in a vintage position ahead of Libya and Rwanda who also have the chance to qualify for the next round of the tournament.

The former Racing Satander FC of Spain added that the Eagles needed to continue to fight hard to raise the standard of their game, as this would help to instill more confidence in them when they progress in the next stage of the Africa championship.

"Eagles should not write off Equatorial Guinea. They should approach their last group game with full commitment. The players should understand that their opponents who have not won any game yet would want to strive hard to beat Nigeria to enable them go home with something.

"The game should be approached with 100 per cent focus. Losing the match would not augur well for the Eagles base on the fact that Rwanda and Libya also have chances to qualify for the next round. CHAN Eagles strikers should also improve in their goal scoring abilities to keep them going in the championship," he stated.