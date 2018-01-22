21 January 2018

The Citizen (Dar es Salaam)

Tanzania: Premier Majaliwa Orders Probe Into 'Misdirected' Public Funds

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Louis Kolumbia

Dar es Salaam — Prime Minister Kassim Majaliwa has ordered a probe on the office of the Butiama district executive director (DED) regarding diverting to improper expenditure funds intended to implement various development projects.

A statement issued by the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) on Sunday, January 21 this year, says Mr Majaliwa ordered the Mara regional authorities to carry out the investigations during his meeting with regional government officials and councilors that was held at the Mwalimu Nyerere University of Agriculture.

During the meeting, the prime minster said reallocating funds disbursed by the government for implementation of specified development projects is contrary to law.

According to the statement, the premier ordered investigation of the DED, Mr Solomon Ngiliule, the council's treasurer, Mr Masanja Sabuni and procurement officer, Mr Robert Makendo for improper use of public funds amounting to Sh370 million.

"That sum includes Sh12 million that was to be spent on preparing the council's profile; Sh70 million allocated for special education, and Sh288 million intended to finance a water project in the district," he said.

"The government will not tolerate such violations. Investigation should be done - and when it is completed, the report should be handled to me."

In another development, Mr Majaliwa ordered the Prevention and Combating of Corruption Bureau (PCCB) in Mara region to "arrest and interrogate" the regional manager of the Tanzania Buildings Agency (TBA), Mr Peter Salim, for failing to implement a project to build offices for the Butiama district council.

"The agency has failed to commence the project in spite of receiving Sh600 million released in April last year," he said.

In his explanation, Mr Salim said TBA had spent Sh400 million of the Sh600 million on constructing the foundation for the project, whose total cost is Sh3 billion.

However, that 'explanation' was strongly refuted by the Butiama district commissioner (DC), Ms Anna Rose Nyamubi.

"It is not true that implementation of the project has started. What can be seen at the project site are holes whose purpose is unclear! Also, there is a 'structure' of corrugated iron sheets which is allegedly for use as a store by the contractor," the DC said.

Premier Majaliwa arrived in Butiama for a working tour accompanied by his wife, Mary Majaliwa. He took the opportunity to visit the grave of the founder of Tanzanian nationalism, the late Mwalimu Julius Nyerere (1922-99) at Mwitongo Village before holding talks with his widow, Mama Maria Nyerere.

Tanzania

Tourism Injects 4.8 Trillion/ - Into the Economy

EXTRA budgetary allocations for tourist sector promotion initiatives and consolidation of diplomatic relations are among… Read more »

Read the original article on Citizen.

Copyright © 2018 The Citizen. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.