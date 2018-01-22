Nigeria: Lagos Swan Lauds Dalung Over Honour On Group for Sports' Growth

The Lagos State Chapter of the Sports Writers Association of Nigeria (SWAN) has commended the Minister of Youth and Sports, Barrister Solomon Dalung for deeming it fit to recognise important Lagos SWAN role in sports development in Nigeria.

This followed the award presented to Lagos SWAN at an elaborate dinner organised by the ministry in Abuja to appreciate athletes, retirees, sponsors and stakeholders who contributed to the development of the sector in 2017.

The plague was presented to Lagos SWAN led by its chairman; Debo Oshundun by Dalung was in "Appreciation of SWAN's Insightful commitment and dedication to sports development and reportage"

The association commended Dalung for the deserved recognition, which will continue to spur the body to do more in project the image of Nigerian athletes and administrators to the world.

Reacting to the award, the chairman of Lagos SWAN, Debo Oshundun said, "The role of the media in sports development through objective criticism as the fourth estate of the realm cannot be overemphasized.

"Sponsors who want come to contribute to the nation sports development and also assist our athletes by sponsorships of the activities of the federations, but they will want media mileage in return for their investments.

"They can only get that through the reportorial activities of the sports writers.

"This show that journalists are critical stakeholder in sports development," Oshundun said.