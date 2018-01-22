21 January 2018

Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)

Tanzania: Mwadui Seek to Down Ndanda in League Game

By By Alexander Sanga

MWADUI FC Assistant Coach Jumanne Ntambi has said his team's target is to beat Ndanda FC and secure their third win of the on going Vodacom premier league.

Mwadui FC will face Ndanda FC today at the Mwadui Complex in Kishapu district at Shinyanga region. Speaking during an interview, the tactician said his players have rectified their mistakes which led them to post a barren draw against the defending champions Yanga.

Ntambi said his team created a lot of chances but they failed to convert them into goals. Former JKT Mlale and Panone FC coach said he is expecting a very tough game because Ndanda FC is a strong and talented team.

According to Ntambi, Mwadui have resumed training since Friday and all the players are fit and well to face their opponents. Ntambi also asked the Shinyanga football fans to turn up in big number whenever their team play their home games. After their match against Ndanda, Mwadui FC will welcome Njombe Mji FC next weekend.

Mwadui FC are placed ninth with 13 points after 13 outings. They have netted eleven and conceded sixteen goals. They have drawn seven, lost four and won two matches.

