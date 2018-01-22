FOLLOWING the midweek's two point loss in their barren draw with Mwadui FC, defending champions Young Africans renew a hunt for maximum points against Ruvu Shooting at the National Stadium in Dar es Salaam, today.

The barren draw with Mwadui FC on Wednesday in the midweek league saw the defending champions lag seven points behind their traditional rivals and league leader's Simba, whose 4-0 win over Singida United placed them far above their pursuers.

Yanga will be playing like a wounded buffalo likely to fight tooth and nail to ensure they win today's game against the bottom placed Ruvu Shooting.

If they lose today they will be placed at the deep danger zone as Stand United who were previously bottom-placed and climbed up following their 1-0 win over Mbao FC at the CCM Kirumba Stadium in Mwanza, yesterday.

George Lwandamina's side will continue to miss the services of their Zimbabwean duo; midfield maestro Thaban Kamusoko and striker Donald Ngoma who have not featured for the team for quite sometime after picking injuries. The team will as well miss their Zambian striker Obrey Chirwa who is serving a three- match ban he was slapped by the

Tanzania Football Federation (TFF) for misconduct. He is alleged to have assaulted a Tanzania Prisons' player during a league match held in November, last year. So the team will today rely much on Amis Tambwe, Emmanuel Martin, Juma Mahadhi, Geofrey Mwaishuya and the upcoming striker Yohana Nkomola, in a hunt of the crucial victory against the army men.

But it is expected to be an easy win for Yanga, as Ruvu Shooting are not ready to continue running at the danger zone, hence a fierce fight is what is expected today. The Coast region-based Ruvu Shooting have so far lost three matches consecutively.

Apart from missing some of their key players, the Jangwani Street club, there is doubt whether the team's Zambian tactician Lwandamina will be on the bench in today's game as there are still no report on whether the club has already renewed his work permit.

Ruvu Shooting who lost 2-1 to Mwadui FC before losing 1-0 to Stand United, can turn tables today as football is a game of surprises. Yanga who have collected 22 points from 13 games are trying to catch up with their speedy rivals ahead, especially Simba who looked too slippery far ahead with 29 points.

Azam FC are placed second with 27 points and while Mtibwa Sugar who have reaped 24 points occupy the third position. Singida United have remained fourth with 23 points despite the heavy loss to Simba on Thursday.

Shooting who are on 11 points and settled in the relegation zone can work hard in a bid to rescue themselves from the relegation danger, a situation that makes the game unpredictably tough.

The league continues tomorrow with leader's Simba facing Kagera Sugar away at the Kaitaba Stadium in Bukoba, in a match which has been anticipated to be tough for both sides putting into consideration that the hosts would not tolerate second consecutive defeat after a 1-0 loss to Njombe Mji in their last match.

As well Mecky Maxime boys will be targeting to end Simba's unbeaten run record as they did last season at the same venue.

But this time things have changed as Simba are in fire and under the tutelage of new tacticians, Burundian Masoud Djuma and Frenchman Pierre Lachantre.