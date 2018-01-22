MINISTER for Information , Culture, Arts and Sports, Harrison Mwakyembe, said the government is eager to see major club transformation for the benefit of football development in the country.

He said this yesterday at the National Stadium in Dar es Salaam after meeting Simba Vice- President, Salim Abdallah, in talks that discussed the stand of government on the wake of the new investment system in major clubs and division of shares.

"In October, last year, we (the government) came up with a new resolution that clubs which are owned by members must make sure that 51 per cent of shares belong to them while the remaining 49 per cent should be owned by the investors, hence all clubs must strictly adhere to this," Mwakyembe said.

He said Simba have made the positive move worth emulation by other clubs in trying to make sure that clubs in the country are transformed for the health of uplifting football standard in the country, but insisted that they (Simba) should also respect government position on the matter.

He added: "It is not a hidden fact that nowadays, running a football team requires big funds of which contributions from members alone can not sustain, that is why we insist for clubs to look for investors and once they are found, they must strictly follow the government principles and regulations regarding share ownership." Mwakyembe then assured possible investors and clubs that his ministry doors are always open in case they need more clarification about share ownership.

"We need to have proper sports development principles that will guide the country for many years to come," Mwakyembe revealed. In his words, Simba Vice- President, Salim Abdallah, said he will sit down with the club top officials and their investor to put in practice government directives. "We have heard what the government wants and it is our responsibility to respect them," he said.

Also, Acting General Secretary of Tanzania Football Federation (TFF) Kidao Wilfred who attended the meeting, said their role as the top football governing body in the nation is to implement what government directs, hence they will ensure that sponsors follow right procedures as set up by the government before investing their money into the club.

"What government is doing is for the improvement of football standards and it is our belief that Simba will comply with it as fast as possible for others to follow suit," Wilfred said