The Umkhonto we Sizwe Military Veterans Association (MKMVA) will not formally announce their position on recalling President Jacob Zuma until the ANC National Executive Committee (NEC) declares their stance on the matter.

"I have said, I am not a member of the National Executive Committee. As MKMVA we will not comment now. However, we will support any decision taken by the NEC," MKMVA president Kebby Maphatsoe said on Sunday.

He told News24 that reports stating he would like to see Zuma complete his remaining term in office were false.

"I never said that. That's lies. They are including their own things. The matter is in the hands of the NEC."

Eyewitness News on Sunday reported that Maphatsoe, speaking on the sidelines of a defence and military veterans briefing in Pretoria, said he supported any NEC decision, "including removing Jacob Zuma as president".

The news outlet reported that Maphatsoe said high emotions should not inform decisions that could divide the ANC, as high emotions led to the removal of former President Thabo Mbeki in 2008. "We have learned the hard way when we removed Thabo Mbeki. What happened is that we have splintered groups."

Zuma's stronghold as leader of the country has come under threat following the victory of his deputy Cyril Ramaphosa winning top spot as ANC leader in last year's contentious Nasrec Elective Conference.

The party has touted unity since the beginning of the year. Many within the party have called for the two centres of power to be consolidated.

