Nigeria: NFF Settles for Wapic As National Teams' Insurer

The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) and WAPIC Insurance Plc at the weekend in Lagos signed an agreement that conferred on the insurance giant the title of 'official insurance services provider and co-sponsor of the NFF.'

NFF President, Mr. Amaju Melvin Pinnick, expressed his delight and that of the federation with the contract, "which now provides excellent safety and security for our active national team players and officials while on duty and offers a well-paved route for them to have a better future through proper pension fund.

"WAPIC, like the present NFF, is an organisation driven by positive vision. WAPIC aims to emerge as a top two full service West African insurance company while the NFF, through its goal project, wants to build mini-secretariats and football fields in all states and the Federal Capital City and build a sustainable football culture in the country. It is a union of two companies with positive energy."