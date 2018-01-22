Nigeria: 35 Schools Contest for Slots At Zenith/Delta Principals' Cup

The Zenith Bank sponsored Principals' Cup Football competition for all secondary schools in Delta State is back with the zonal stage expected to kick off from tomorrow.

At this stage of the competition, 35 schools from various LGs are to compete for eight quarterfinal slots between January 23 and 25.

According to the fixtures, Aniocha North will tackle Ukwuani on January 23 while Ika North East and Aniocha North will also play the next day January 24 St. Patrick's College, Asaba is venue of this Zone D clash.

At the Otor-Udu Primary School, Otor Udu centre, representatives from Warri South and Burutu will clash on opening day while Burutu will play final decisive match against Ughelli North 1 before the last group match between Ughelli North 1 and Warri South.

The eight qualifiers for the quarterfinals will compete for honours between February 13 and 16 at four different centres at venues yet to be determined.

The semifinals will take place on February 21 and 22 at venues also yet to be determined by the organizing team while the final is March 3.

Only last week, the staged a meeting at the Kings and Queens group of Schools, Oghara to intimate all those involved with the tournament on what to expect.

Zenith Bank Plc in conjunction with the Delta State Government only last year revived the competition after about 28 years in doldrums.

Head of the organising team and CEO of Hideaplus Ltd, Tony Pemu, said all was set for the youth football tournament.

"We are already approaching the run-in because from now till match, we are going to continue till the final day. We thank Governor Ifeanyi Okowa and the commissioner for basic and Secondary School Education, Mr. Chiedu Ebie, for the huge support so far," Pemu said.