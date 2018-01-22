Nigeria: Corbon, N-Power Begin Skills Acquisition Training

The Council of Registered Builders of Nigeria (CORBON) and N-Power have jointly commenced skills acquisition training for 100 Master Trainers in the ongoing 'Train the Trainer Skills Acquisition Programme for Construction Artisans in Nigeria.'

At the end of the training, the master trainers will be sent to the 36 states to train other trainers who will in turn transfer skills to construction artisans.

Speaking to journalists at the training centre in Abuja, Vice Chairman of CORBON, Dr. Samson Opaluwah, explained that the training of master trainers included going to the states and zones across the federation to train other trainers who would in turn train construction industry artisans for the country.

He noted that the training progammme was "a major problem solver" because the artisanship level of the construction industry in this country was being taken over by foreigners while Nigerian youths remained unemployed.

He said, "The CORBON/N-Power initiative will equip Nigerian youths with the skills to win jobs and execute them competently and professionally in a competitive economy."

He said no economy could be sustainable without home grown inputs and management specialists, adding that any nation which depended on foreign expertise would be disappointed because foreigners would migrate to locations of greener pastures as soon as they got better offers, but that citizens were likely to have residual interest that would make them stay in their country.

"So, it is best to train an in-country man, and that is what we are doing, and we commend the Federal Government for the effort," he said.

Speaking on the impact the training will have on the economy, he said: "Nigerians will be trained at the tactical level, meaning the artisanship level of the construction industry, and they will be jointly certified by CORBON and the Nigerian Institute of Building (NIOB) so that they will be competent to deliver world class services in the construction industry, especially in building and the allied industries.

"The training is also remarkable for the huge jobs it will create across the federation. It aims to restore the dignity of man in working with his axe.