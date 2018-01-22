22 January 2018

The New Times (Kigali)

Rwanda: Big Turn Up for Miss Rwanda Auditions in Huye, Kayonza

Photo: Nadege Imbabazi/The New Times
Miss Rwanda 2017 Elsa Iradukunda receives the crown from Miss Rwanda 2016, Jolly Mutesi.
By Moses Opobo

Huye district witnessed the best public turnout and crowd reaction as the regional search for Miss Rwanda 2018 headed to the Southern Province on Saturday.

The auditions at the Credo Hotel in Huye town drew a larger and more energetic crowd compared to the two previous editions; Musanze and Rubavu in the Northern and Western Provinces respectively.

The district also saw the biggest number of Miss Rwanda hopefuls turn up for auditions. In all, 30 girls applied for auditions and had their measurements taken.

These were then sieved down to fourteen, before facing the judges; the trio of radio personality Sandrine Isheja, social entrepreneur Gilbert Rwabigwi, and Dr. Jean Pierre Higiro, a university lecturer.

The auditions kicked off shortly after 3:00 pm, but intermittent power outages at the hotel meant that the public address system was on and off, which made the exercise to drag on much longer.

The following day, the Miss Rwanda team and members of the media travelled to Kayonza district in the Eastern Province.

After the judges had passed their verdict in Huye, 10 girls were selected to represent the Southern Province.

The 10 are Lydia Dushimimana, Vanessa Irakoze, Noriella Ishimwe, Ikirezi Mpore Marie Wivine, Gloria Nzakorerimana, Shanitah Umunyana, Rebecca Umuhire, Lilliane Uwase Ndahiro, Jordan Mushombokazi, and Anastasie Umutoniwase.

TV and radio journalists who covered the Huye auditions were spoilt for choice while looking for sound bites and interviews, as the venue was swarmed by a large number of curious onlookers.

Many were friends or relatives of the contestants, and after the auditions, when the finalists stepped out for media interviews, a burst of cheers and ululations broke out, with some chanting the names of contestants.

Kayonza district hosted the Eastern Province auditions on Sunday, marking the end of upcountry auditions. 15 girls auditioned in Eastern Province but only six progressed to the next stage.

The six as announced by Judge Sandrine Isheja Butera are CharlotteUmutoni, 20, Shemsa Munyana, 19, Solange Uwineza, 21, Lindah Umwali, 18, Fidela Umutoni, 20, and Diane Bampire who is 21.

The next and final auditions will take place on Saturday January 27 at the Radisson Blue Hotel for the City of Kigali.

