Gambia: Rising Gambian Hip-Hop Making Waves in Music Industry

Jerreh Jizzle, one of Gambia's rocking hip hop and RNB artiste is making waves in The Gambia's music industry.

The 21-year-old busted into to the industry in 2010 and released his first mix tapes entitled "The food is ready" at the Alliance Franco Gambian in 2014.

The mix tape was launched in 2014 containing 15 tracks. Jerreh is a young hard working talented artiste that feeds his fans only with positive massages with his unbelievable stage skills.

He released a song titled "Let's stand up" sometime last year which surprises many artistes, DJs and Gambian music lovers because of its powerful messages. Produced at Kfly records, it became a popular demanded by DJ because of its message and quality production.

He told Point Entertainment and Lifestyle that the song was nominated as the song of the year in a music award in December 2014 organized by Buddy's Music Award and it came out first with 1,360 votes.

He said lack of unity is part of the main reasons why Gambian music is not recognized in the international market, adding that everyone wants to be a star of its own fighting one another. "Gambian artistes should come together as one so that they can achieve what they want."