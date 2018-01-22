South Africa: Behardien Stars As Titans Beat Sloppy Dolphins

A key half-century by Farhaan Behardien helped the Titans book a home semi-final and possible final after they edged out the Dolphins by 29 runs in their One-Day Cup clash at the City Oval in Pietermaritzburg on Sunday.

The Proteas batsman struck 88 (80 balls, 3 fours, 3 sixes) as the visitors recovered to reach 242 for eight after losing the toss and being put into bat first.

The hosts, however, let themselves down with some poor fielding that allowed the champions to score more runs than they should after they were reduced to 127 for five.

Mthokozesi Shezi picked up two for 39 and Imran Tahir bagged two for 40, although they could do little to prevent Behardien from shepherding the tail, which included stands of 55 with David Wiese (26) and 50 with Tabraiz Shamsi (15 not out).

The Dolphins made excellent progress early by reaching halfway at 134 for three thanks mainly to Sarel Erwee, who hit 76 (101 balls, 8 fours, 2 sixes).

However, they then fell to 163 for seven within 10 overs as Albie Morkel (2/30), Corbin Bosch (2/34) and Shamsi (2/53) took two wickets apiece.

Despite Khaya Zondo hitting 36 not out, he lacked support as the home side fell to a crippling loss that severely dented their hopes of hosting a semi-final.

Source: Sport24