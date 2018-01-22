South Africa: More Than 40 Injured in Bus Accident

More than 40 people were injured when a bus overturned on the R25 on Modderfontein Road under the Zuurfontein Bridge in Kempton Park, paramedic service ER24 said.

ER24 spokesperson Russel Meiring said paramedics and other services arrived on scene to find the bus lying on its side on the side of the road.

"Several occupants were walking around on the scene while several others were found still inside the vehicle. Local authorities began to close off the road while paramedics set up a triage area and began assessing the patients."

Meiring said patients sustained injuries ranging from minor to critical.

"Paramedics from various services treated the patients and provided the critically injured with advanced life support interventions. Once treated, the patients were transported to various hospitals for further treatment."

He said the cause of the crash was unknown.

Source: News24