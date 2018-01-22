Namibia: Mpumalanga Tour a Learning Curve

The Namibian national cyclists who finished the Mpumalanga Tour with mixed results on Thursday, said it was a learning curve for them.

Dan Craven, Tristan de Lange, Lotto Petrus, Fifi Kashululu, Jojo Hamunyela and Drikus Coetzee represented Namibia during the six-day, six-stage road race which is the biggest road cycling event in South Africa, covering a distance of 752km in Mpumalanga.

Speaking to Nampa on Thursday, team captain Craven said the results were not that great, but it was good preparation for the team ahead of the Commonwealth Games which will be held in Australia in April.

He added that De Lange and Coetzee competed at this event for the first time and it was a good eye opener for them. They also gained experience for future road tours.

"We had some of our riders like Lotto and Fifi who pulled out in the last stage of the competition which was really fast and very tough, but as a team we are happy with the experience gained," said Craven.

He said the team is now turning its attention to the African Championships that will be held in Rwanda on 18 February.

"Before our trip to Rwanda we will compete in the national championships in Windhoek on 4 February," he said.

The Namibian team is expected back in the country on Friday.

- Nampa