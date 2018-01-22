22 January 2018

The Namibian (Windhoek)

Namibia: Mpumalanga Tour a Learning Curve

Tagged:

Related Topics

The Namibian national cyclists who finished the Mpumalanga Tour with mixed results on Thursday, said it was a learning curve for them.

Dan Craven, Tristan de Lange, Lotto Petrus, Fifi Kashululu, Jojo Hamunyela and Drikus Coetzee represented Namibia during the six-day, six-stage road race which is the biggest road cycling event in South Africa, covering a distance of 752km in Mpumalanga.

Speaking to Nampa on Thursday, team captain Craven said the results were not that great, but it was good preparation for the team ahead of the Commonwealth Games which will be held in Australia in April.

He added that De Lange and Coetzee competed at this event for the first time and it was a good eye opener for them. They also gained experience for future road tours.

"We had some of our riders like Lotto and Fifi who pulled out in the last stage of the competition which was really fast and very tough, but as a team we are happy with the experience gained," said Craven.

He said the team is now turning its attention to the African Championships that will be held in Rwanda on 18 February.

"Before our trip to Rwanda we will compete in the national championships in Windhoek on 4 February," he said.

The Namibian team is expected back in the country on Friday.

- Nampa

Namibia

Shilongo Joins Egyptian Side

BRAVE Warriors striker Benson Shilongo has joined Egyptian Premier league side Al Assiouty on a three-and-a-half year… Read more »

Read the original article on Namibian.

Copyright © 2018 The Namibian. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.