Zimbabwe: Vabvuwi's Masimba Edenga Splits

Six members from popular gospel music group Masimba Edenga have left to form their own outfit called Marimba Edenga, with both parties confirming that the "divorce" was mutual.

The six - Bright and Stanley Gombakomba, Dominic Chitsike, Tendai Mutangabende, Innocent Captain Goba and Wright Muzonzini -- have since left Masimba Edenga, which was one of the most sought-after Mubvuwi weUnited Methodist Church gospel groups.

The Mukumire brothers, Misheck and Onai, as well as eight other members, have remained with Masimba Edenga.

A source close to the matter told The Standard Style that internal power struggles and wrangles led to the split.

"The major challenge attributed to the split was hunger to make money more than to preach the Word of God," the source said.

However, both parties insisted it was an amicable parting, saying it was best to explore somewhere else.

"It's true that we formed the group Marimba Edenga, but our decision to leave Masimba Edenga was above board. As people ministering the Word of God through music, we saw it in the interest of the group to explore other avenues," said Bright Gombakomba.

His sentiments were echoed by Misheck Mukumire, who said the "divorce" was for mutual convenience.

"We are yet to make that official because we are engaging our superiors in the church over the matter. It's true they left the group, but it was on mutual grounds. The church is growing, hence their decision to have their own group that serves the same purpose," Mukumire said.

Meanwhile, Marimba Edenga recently released a 10-track album titled Zvaringana, which carries tracks such as Zvaringana, Mukana, Ndakabarwa Mune Dima, When Jesus Says, Ndoimba Nengirosi and Vabari Vekutanga, among others.

On the other hand, Masimba Edenga - one of the most popular choral groups that blends traditional instruments such as ngoma nehosho - are promoting their latest album Tinotenda.

"We are yet to release a new album, but we are still promoting our latest album Tinotenda, which we released after the group Masimba Edenga had been involved in a road accident," Mukumire said.

Masimba Edenga has eight albums under its belt.