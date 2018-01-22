21 January 2018

Zimbabwe Standard (Harare)

Zimbabwe: Mcnaughton Set for Jockeys' Challenge

Jockey Brendon McNaughton will be hoping to maintain the country's proud record at the Kenya International Jockeys Challenge when he rides for Zimbabwe at this year's edition of the prestigious race at Ngong Racecourse in Nairobi, Kenya today.

McNaughton, one of the top jockeys on the local circuit, will be one of the main contenders in the feature race, the Britam Kenya Guineas.

The International Jockeys' Challenge Series was introduced in 2015 by the Jockey Club of Kenya with the first events featuring jockeys from Mauritius, South Africa and Zimbabwe to compete against the locals.

The inaugural edition of the challenge, which was won by Zimbabwe, proved to be a major success as it attracted 7 700 fans.

McNaughton will carry the Zimbabwe flag this year while Dinesh Sooful will be representing Mauritius.

Deon Sampson will ride for South Africa while the hosts Kenya will be represented by Richard Kibet.

McNaughton (24) became the youngest in the Zimbabwean line-up for the challenge when he made his debut in 2015.

Currently attached to Kwa Zulu Natal trainer Alyson Wright's Zimbabwe Satelite yard, McNaughton joined the Zimbabwe jockeys academy in 2007 and had his first ride on March 1 2009.

He rode his first winner on Dream Deal on May 22 2010. McNaughton was champion apprentice for the 2012/2013 racing season and came out of his time in August 2013.

In 2016 he guided Mathematician to victory in the OK Grand Challenge.

