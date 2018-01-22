Mwanza — MBAO FC assistant coach Ahmad Ally has pleaded for patience to the Mbao FC club management, fans and Mwanza football fraternity after the 1-0 loss to Stand United.

It was the first home defeat for Mbao, who have recently gained reputation as among the tough teams in the league. Speaking to the 'Daily News' after the defeat Ally said his team aimed to win the match but their plans didn't work out.

"We urge our fans and the management to be patient as our team is still good and can deliver, hence the setback in our match against Stand United shouldn't upset them," he said.

The coach said his team; however, played very well but minor mistakes made by the goalkeeper Ivan Rugamandiye helped Stand United to post the win. Mbao keeper Rugamandiye fouled the striker Bigirimana Babikaubehe in the penalty area and the referee Jacob Adongo from Mara awarded the visitors a penalty which they converted.

The match's lone goal was netted by Vitalis Mayanga in the 40th minute. Mbao FC are now placed seventh in the ongoing Vodacom premier league table. Mbao FC have netted fourteen and conceded fifteen goals.

They have lost five, drew six and won three matches.

On his side Stand united assistant coach Athuman Bilal said his team played well and managed to dominate the game especially in the first half. He further promised his team will finish among the best top five teams. It was the first away victory for the Shinyanga based Stand United.