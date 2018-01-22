Tanzania: Mdee Launches APP for Her Music Fans

THE renowned Bongo Flavor music diva, Vanessa Mdee, with popular stage name 'Vee Money', has launched her App that comprises her audio music and videos.

Speaking about the App that can be accessed free through Google Play and Apple store, Vanessa disclosed that the decision came following a big demand from her fans and other music stakeholders for her music.

She said she came up with the App idea which she said can bring her closer to them. She said, since the App is free accessed, it could be used as easily by her fans to listen, watch and even download some of her lovely music works.

She said the App which has been designed by the Converge Media from America is lovely and can enable users to get access even through some of her social media networks.

She said "I need to be closer to my fans and share some of stuffs from them concerning my music as well as other life related matters, so to me this APP is special and very useful tool to reach my supporters and have fun together".

She added that fans deserve to know me more and better that's why I had to let them have free access of my App, the Vee Money App, as well they can attend in my different shows to see me".

Vanessa is among a few female Bongo flavor artistes who have rocked the country with their nice music, yesterday she spent her time with some of her fans, taking photos, chatting and exchanging contacts with them at the Mlimani City.