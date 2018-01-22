Namibia/Egypt: Shilongo Joins Egyptian Side

BRAVE Warriors striker Benson Shilongo has joined Egyptian Premier league side Al Assiouty on a three-and-a-half year deal.

KickOff.com recently reported that Shilongo and his Platinum Stars team mate Gift Links have both joined the club after flying out to Egypt last week.

Al Assiouty are in their first year in the Egyptian Premier League after being promoted last season and are currently 10th out of 18 teams on the log, halfway through the season.

"The boys have settled in well so far. They've had a few training sessions and are looking forward to the new challenge," Siyavuma Sports Group operations director Keegan Wasserfall told KickOff.com

"They are both happy with the surroundings and facilities, and everyone at the club has welcomed them nicely. They are currently training hard to be in contention for the next league game on Monday."

Links is a 19-year-old South African-born winger, who was last year invited by Bafana Bafana coach Stuart Baxter to join the national team training sessions ahead of the friendly international against Zambia in June.

The 25-year-old Namibia senior international striker, Shilongo, joined Dikwena from Botswana outfit Gaborone United in July 2016, and managed five goals in 19 league appearances last season.

The attacking pair only made two appearances each under new coach Roger de Sa this season, prior to their moves to Al Assiouty.