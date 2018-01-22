DEFENDING champions Young Africans beat Ruvu Shooting to reclaim the third position as Azam leapfrogged Simba to claim the helm after a 2-0 win over Tanzania Prisons in Mbeya. Yanga, who were fifth behind Singida United, Mtibwa Sugar and Azam, tailed the league leaders Simba by seven points before Azam took the pilot seat yesterday.

Yanga have reached 25 points the same as Mtibwa Sugar, but superior goal average puts them ahead of the Sugar planters. Mtibwa lost the pace in Njombe after they were held by hosts Njombe Mji to a barren draw at Saba Saba ground on Saturday.

However, the positions claimed by both Azam and Yanga are likely to remain for only 24 hours if Simba who face Kagera Sugar at Kaitaba Stadium and Singida United who play Majimaji away in Songea win their today's encounters.

Both matches are decisive as the leaders Simba will be facing a team that scarcely loses at home and so are Majimaji who host Singida United today. With yesterday's victory, Yanga have now won three matches while playing at home and at the same time, they have drawn five games from a total of eight encounters played in the city. The Jangwani based side is yet to lose a match at their home ground.

On the other hand, their traditional rivals Simba have accumulated maximum three points from three games played at their turf and at the same time, they have drawn six games respectively.

It was a tricky match for Yanga as they had to produce tangible results at all cost so as to keep their title defence on the fast track. Ruvu Shooting were not easy at all to beat as they displayed remarkable defending skills that denied Yanga strikers, especially Amis Tambwe who was traded as the main hit-man on the day with Ibrahim Ajib and Pius Tambwe on flanks.

Tambwe was then replaced in 68th minute as Juma Mahadhi was introduced onto the pitch in what seemed as a tactical switch from Yanga's Assistant Coach Shadrack Nsajigwa to contain pressure from Ruvu Shooting. However, the moment of the game came in the dying minutes of the first half as Buswita found an impossible angle inside congested Shooting box who played a low-flying volley that went behind the net beating Ruvu custodian Abdallah Rashid and it lasted for the entire 90 minutes of a play.

The second half saw the visitors coming in refreshed and looked a side to equalise the lone goal and probably leave the city with crucial three points, but most of their attempts went off target.

Ruvu's golden scoring chance was created in the 63rd minute as Yanga's keeper Youthe Rostand was beaten at his post and probably conceded that the ball had gone inside his net, but it passed slowly across the gaping goal as nobody from the visiting team was near to tap it inside the net. At the end of it all, it was the three points that the champions needed most and made their fans countrywide smile as questions still linger among sports fraternity in the nation concerning general performance of the club.

Elsewhere at Sokoine Stadium in Mbeya, hosts Tanzania Prisons suffered a 2-0 home loss to Azam FC with second half goals from Yahya Zayd who netted in 70th minute and Paul Peter who scored in 82nd minute, which ensured that the Ice-cream makers are serious contenders of this year's championship race.

Azam have so far produced remarkable performance in the league and their next game against Yanga this weekend will help to define the direction of the league this season.