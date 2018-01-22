An 83 year old grandfather from Mabvuku, on trial for raping his 12 year old granddaughter, on Friday shocked the court after he claimed that the minor pestered him for sex.

Michael Moyo admitted to the charges when his trial commenced before magistrate Lucy Mungwari but insisted that it was not his fault.

"It happened on three different occasions when my wife was not at home. The complainant firstly sneaked into my blankets and demanded that I have sex with her as she was also my wife.

"On another occasion she took my hand and tucked it into her panties while I was lying on my bed, the following morning she came and sat on top of me before she again demanded to have sex with me," he said.

The grandfather said he was now impotent adding that he only consented because he felt bad when his grandchild became angry each time he turned her requests down.

According to prosecutor Ephraim Zinyandu, the matter came to light after the victim confessed to one of the tenants at her grandparents' home that Moyo was in the habit of raping her when her grandmother was away.

It is alleged that Moyo, who is facing three rape counts, told the victim that he had slept with all his granddaughters before he raped her.

The grandfather would share his bed with the girl each time his wife was away and rape her.

After the girl had revealed the abuse, a camera was installed in Moyo's bedroom and he was captured committing the offence.

He is expected in court on Monday for his trial continuation.

Sebastin Mutizirwa appeared for the state.