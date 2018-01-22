Nigeria: 12,000 Sacked Kaduna Teachers Have Reapplied, Says El-Rufai

Photo: The Guardian

Kaduna State governor Nasir El-Rufai

Kaduna — Kaduna State Governor, Nasir El-Rufai has disclosed that 12,000 of the sacked 21,780 teachers have re-applied for employment.

He said the state's Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB) has shortlisted 27,000 applicants for the vacant positions.

The governor said those shortlisted from the 43,000 applicants would be interviewed on Wednesday.

Represented by the Commissioner for Education, Jaafaru Sani, he told journalists' yesterday in Kaduna that SUBEB last Saturday sent invitations to the shortlisted applicants.

The SUBEB chairman and the permanent secretary in the education ministry also attended the briefing.

Sani said the government was already working on improved welfare package for teachers in the state to enable them to compete with the private schools.

He disclosed that the state would pay gratuities to disengaged teachers who had spent five to nine years in service.

He added that those who spent 10 years and above would be entitled to pensions.

The commissioner explained that government did not hold meeting with the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), or the National Union of Teachers (NUT) before they called off their two-week-old strike.

According to him, SUBEB would ensure that the first batch of teachers who met the required competence, qualification and professional standard are deployed in schools by February 2018.

"Government would not waiver in its quest for education reforms, which it has met with needless resistance. Government is committed to the idea that children of the poor are entitled to quality education.

"Our public primary schools would no longer be a dumping ground for people who don't have the requisite knowledge and qualifications.

He stressed that recruitment is a continuous thing, adding that the opportunity was opened to any of the disengaged teachers to reapply.

Sani added that the state would not allow sentiments to prevent it from its commitment to quality education.