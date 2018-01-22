South Africa: Rubber Bullets Fly At Kagiso Protest

Protesters who gathered at the Kagiso police station near Krugersdorp were shot at with rubber bullets by police officers on Monday.

A large group of Kagiso residents made their way to the police station to protest against crime, drugs and human trafficking in the area, according to community leader Pastor Joe Mabuela.

"There are over two thousand people here and they're quite agitated. The police are not co-operating and they're using rubber bullets and tear gas.

"But the people are very resilient," said Mabuela.A flyer calling for a "Mogale City Monday shutdown" was distributed on Sunday and urged residents to "unite and reclaim our city from crime, drugs and human trafficking".

"People are burning tyres and the streets are completely cut off," said Mabuela.

Mabuela claimed that a few protesters, including a young boy who had been shot in the face, had to be rushed to the emergency room.

The police claim to have no knowledge of this.

"I cannot confirm these allegations unless they have been reported to us. Things are under control and there are teams on the ground," said provincial spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Lungelo Dlamini.

Protesters in Munsieville, which is also near Krugersdorp, have also attempted to burn down a Munsieville satellite police station.

"Protesters attempted to burn down the police station, but it was quickly contained," said Dlamini.

Munsieville protesters have also resorted to throwing stones at police vehicles.

There are allegations that the abduction of a Kagiso woman may have been a catalyst for the protests.

