Namibia: Warriors Brace for Copper Bullets

Ricardo Mannetti is confident that the Brave Warriors' shields can withstand an onslaught from Zambia's piercing Copper Bullets in their 2018 African Nations Championship Group B decider in Casablanca, Morocco on Monday night.

First meets second in a match that pits the best attack against the best defence in Group B to determine who goes through as the pool winners.

Debutants Namibia saw off Ivory Coast and Uganda with narrow 1-0 victories to ensure a last eight birth, while Zambia scorched the Cranes 3-1 and the Elephants 2-0 to qualify for the quarter-finals.

Uganda and Ivory Coast will play for pride and third place in the group at Stade Marrakech.

That the Brave Warriors shut-out pre-tournament favourites Ivory Coast and then contained an inspired Uganda is no mean feat Zambian coach Wedson Nyirenda said.

His Chipolopolo may be in rampant form, but they will not underestimate their southern African neighbours, as to do so would be criminal, he said.

He predicted a feisty derby at the King Mohammed V Stadium on Sunday.

"When going into war, you don't underestimate anyone, no matter what you think of the opposition," Nyirenda said.

"In this group, Ivory Coast are well known as a powerhouse, but look what happened to them. Uganda are a very good footballing side and they too are out. With Namibia, if you go into the game sleeping, you will be embarrassed.

"We may have qualified but we're not going to take it easy. We need to do our best and make sure we collect maximum points," said Nyirenda.

His opposite number Mannetti hinted at a change in formula to counter Zambia's expansive style.

"We knew that we were facing strong teams in the first two games and Zambia won't be any different. In both games we thought maybe we would take a draw and fight it out with Zambia, but the boys dug deep and got the goals in added time, which makes it special.

"Facing Zambia, we have to keep to the tactics on the day and see how far we can go with our plan for the game," said Mannetti.

Reaching the quarter-finals at the expense of Ivory Coast and Uganda is still a surreal feeling, he said.

"From a historical point of view, it's still hard to take in the results thus far. It's like a fairytale at times when you are in a tournament where you are up against top sides like Ivory Coast and Uganda and you win," Mannetti said.

"What worked for us in getting these two results is that we kept our feet on the ground. We didn't try to compete with them in terms of their strengths, but we brought organisation, defensive behaviour and character. We played like the underdog, knowing that the other team is technically better," he explained.

Mannetti will make four changes for tonight's match, with defenders Riaan !Hanamub, Ferdinand Karongee and Charles Hambira being rested since they are all a booking away from missing out on the quarter-finals.

Fullback Edmund Kambanda returns to the starting line up for !Hanamub, with Teberius Lombard and Emilio Martin making their Chan debut at centre-back in place of Karongee and Hambira.

Striker Hendrik Somaeb is nursing a thigh injury and will be replaced by Thursday's match winner Panduleni Nekundi.

Meanwhile, Elephants' coach Ibrahima Kamara dispelled suggestions that their Chan failure is indicative of a poor domestic league.

The once mighty Elephants also failed to qualify for next year's Fifa World Cup, fuelling the notion that Ivorian football is in crisis.

Having arrived with the tag of being among the favourites for the competition and failed to score a single goal in two matches, Kamara said the experience gained by his relatively youthful side was priceless.

"We came here with an objective of doing something in the tournament, but we didn't do enough. The objective now is to put smiles on the faces. We have to leave with at least three points, so for us, this match (against Uganda) will be like a final," said Kamara.

"I don't think losing to the teams here shows we have a poor league, it just shows that all the teams here brought their best players from their home leagues.

"The other teams have more experience than us, since we mostly have players of Olympic age [under-23]. It's not an excuse but we are using Chan to expose them to a high level of international football," he said.

Likewise, the Ugandans, who have now failed at the first Chan hurdle three times, are also looking to exit on a high.

"My job is to bring solutions, so for the next game, that's what we'll have to do to ensure we get points against Ivory Coast," Cranes head coach Sebestien Desabre said.

On Saturday, second half goals by defender Carof Bakoua and substitute Kader Bidimbou inspired Congo to a 2-0 win over Burkina Faso in Agadir and confirm their place in the knockout stages.

In another match on Saturday, Angola captain Ricardo Job converted a penalty on the half hour to eliminate Cameroon 1-0 in a breath-taking Group D clash in Agadir.

The Indomitable Lions suffered their second defeat of the tournament after losing to Congo by the same margin in the opening game of the group, and have been sent crashing out of the tournament.

The win puts Angola second in Group D on four points, two behind leaders Congo. Burkina Faso are third on a point and Cameroon last with no points.