South Africa: Vehicle Registration Fraud Suspects to Appear in Court

Nine officials, including vehicle examiners and administration staff appear in court this week on charges of fraud and corruption.

The officials were arrested at two privately owned vehicle testing stations last week.

"Six officials, three males and three females, who were arrested in Mamelodi are expected to appear in the Pretoria Commercial Crimes Court this morning," said Road Traffic Management Corporation (RTMC) spokesperson Simon Zwane.

It is alleged that the suspects fraudulently and irregularly issued roadworthy certificates to vehicles that were not physically taken to the testing stations for examination.

Members of the RTM Anti-Corruption Unit, South African Police Service Organised Crime Unit and the Gauteng Traffic Department's Compliance Unit raided the Mamelodi vehicle testing station in Tshwane and the First Class Vehicle Inspections in Midrand, Johannesburg.

The three, who were arrested in Midrand, are expected to appear at the Johannesburg Commercial Crimes Court on Tuesday.

More suspects from these stations are expected to be arrested.

"Fraud and corruption involving the issuing of roadworthy certificates is a major concern as it contributes to accidents and vehicle crime.

"Five roadworthy testing stations have been raided in the past month and investigations have revealed widespread malpractices. Law enforcement authorities will continue their relentless clampdown in an effort to fight corruption and improve road safety," said the RTMC's Zwane.

The RTMC urged members of the public to report traffic related fraud and corruption which will be treated confidentially on 0861 400 800 or email ntacu@rtmc.co.za.