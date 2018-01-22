22 January 2018

Nigeria: Group Demands Removal of IGP

By Hope Abah

Makurdi — The Tiv Professional Group (TPG) has asked President Muhammadu Buhari to remove the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Ibrahim Idris, from office over what they described as his incompetence and complacency.

The group led by its Chairman, Professor Zacharys Anger Gundu, at the weekend in Makurdi, said the demand was in reaction to an alleged, "genocide and planned ethnic cleansing of Benue people and other ethnic minorities by some herders militia."

Gundu, speaking for the group at a press conference in Makurdi, alleged that the IGP had compromised in his duties and open partisanship with herders as he recalled that while the gunmen carried out attacks in virtually all six geopolitical zones of the country, Benue communities alone had been attacked 49 times in five years.

He said the attacks led to the deaths of thousands of people, destruction of homesteads, schools, farms and urged the Federal Government to accept the global best practice of ranching as done by Gorvernor Samuel Ortom as the panacea for peace between crop farmers and pastoralists.

