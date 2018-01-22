Tanzania: Model Matata Donates Gear to Msinune School

A renowned Tanzanian model residing in USA, Flaviana Matata, recently handed over two new classroom blocks and balls to Msinune Primary School located in Bagamoyo, Coastal region.

Flaviana, who has been the patron of the school since 2014 presented the two blocks, one for standard six pupils while the other is for standard seven learners plus a nicely built Headmaster's Office.

Speaking during the handover ceremony, Flaviana said ever since she became the school's patron, she has been seeking funds from various sources to lessen difficult learning conditions facing the school.

"By building these classrooms I feel proud of myself because I have assisted many children from this community who will come to study here," she said.

She further urged fellow Tanzanians who are economically stable to come forth and support various developmental activities in their communities as government on its own cannot manage everything.

In his remarks, Headmaster of the school Alex Lugaigalila said the newly built classrooms will enable pupils to study in a clean environment a situation he said will lead them to study hard in class and eventually perform better in their studies.

Also, the area's Education Officer Blasius Alphonce lauded Flaviana for assisting government in terms of making sure that education standards in the country are improved through infrastructure development.

The classrooms are fitted with big windows to necessitate well ventilation of fresh air as lessons progress.