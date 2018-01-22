Nigeria: Bauchi Food Vendors Vow to Buy Nomination Forms for Buhari, Abubakar

Bauchi — The Bauchi State Food Vendors Multi-Purpose Cooperative Union has called on President Muhammadu Buhari and Governor Mohammed Abdullahi Abubakar to both contest for a second term in 2019.

Members of the union said they were ready to buy nomination forms for the president and the governor because of their exceptional leadership qualities.

Chairperson of the union, Hajiya Kaltume Katagum, disclosed this at the weekend during a courtesy visit to the Special Assistant to the Bauchi Governor on Non-Governmental Organisations (NGOs) and Social Investment Programmes (SIPs), Mansur Manu Soro.

"We want the president to continue the good work he started on the fight against insecurity, improving the economy, as well as social investment programmes.

"The Home-Grown Schools Feeding Programme has improved our general standard of living so much that our members who never touched N5, 000 in their life, today receive N100, 000 directly into our bank accounts. Majority of us stepped into banking halls for the first time when Buhari came to power," she said.

Responding, Manu Soro said the federal and state governments had introduced various programmes to assist Nigerians to better their economic situation.